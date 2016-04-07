Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate

36,629,167
249,061
6,407
Genre: Music
License: UMG (on behalf of Polydor); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, PEDL, LatinAutor, Audiam (Publishing), CMRRA, ASCAP, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, Kobalt Music Publishing, UMPI, Warner Chappell, and 15 Music Rights Societies
Family friendly? Yes
Wilson score: 0.9743
Rating: 4.8997 / 5
Engagement: 0.7%
Shared April 7, 2016
Michael Kiwanuka releases his third album ‘KIWANUKA’ on October 25th. Pre Order the album from his UK store by Tuesday 20th at 5:00pm BST for pre sale access to Michaels 2020 UK tour - https://MichaelKiwanuka.lnk.to/Michae...
Michael Kiwanuka's new album 'Love & Hate' is out now.
iTunes: http://po.st/qVaET7
Spotify: http://po.st/oIIWR7
Amazon: http://po.st/kcNAUT
HMV: http://po.st/RoN04k
Store: http://po.st/dP6EU8
Sign up to Michael’s mailing list here to be the first to hear about new music & tour dates: http://po.st/KiwanukaNews
https://www.facebook.com/MichaelKiwanuka
https://twitter.com/michaelkiwanuka
https://www.instagram.com/michaelkiwa...
http://michaelkiwanuka.com/
4:30
Angie Stone - Wish I Didn't Miss You
3:27
Roni Alter - I Follow Rivers (Lykke Li cover)
7:13
Beth Hart - Caught Out In The Rain
7:06
Kaleo - I Can't Go on Without You (live on 89.3 The Current)
5:47
Paolo Nutini - Better Man [Acoustic]
6:23
Justin Timberlake - Say Something ft. Chris Stapleton (Official Video)
10:10
Michael Kiwanuka - Cold Little Heart (Full Version)
3:57
Freedom - Django Unchained
6:55
Michael Kiwanuka - The Final Frame (Live at RAK Studios)
5:29
Kings Of Leon - WALLS (Official Music Video)
4:57
Tracy Chapman - Fast car
5:34
KALEO "Save Yourself" (LIVE at Fjallsárlón)
4:46
Lenny Kravitz - Low (Official Video)
7:54
The Verve - Bittersweet Symphony (Extended Version)
11:58
Michael Kiwanuka - Cold Little Heart (Live Session Video)
7:14
Beth Hart - Caught out in the rain (with lyrics)
4:45
Stereophonics – All In One Night (Official Video)
7:58
Prince - Purple Rain (Official Video)