Invidious
Log in

More Parkour Atlas

Watch on YouTube

Show annotations

2,377,268

77,362

1,058

Genre: Science & Technology

Family friendly? Yes

Wilson score: 0.9857

Rating: 4.946 / 5

Engagement: 3.3%

BostonDynamics

Subscribe | 1.44M

Shared September 24, 2019

Atlas uses its whole body -- legs, arms, torso -- to perform a sequence of dynamic maneuvers that form a gymnastic routine. We created the maneuvers using new techniques that streamline the development process. First, an optimization algorithm transforms high-level descriptions of each maneuver into dynamically-feasible reference motions. Then Atlas tracks the motions using a model predictive controller that smoothly blends from one maneuver to the next. Using this approach, we developed the routine significantly faster than previous Atlas routines, with a performance success rate of about 80%. For more information visit us at https://www.BostonDynamics.com.

11:09

Tesla Batteries in an Electric Skateboard!

Corridor Crew
7M views

11:40

20 CRAZY BIKES YOU WONT BELIEVE EXIST #3 *New Bikes You Must See!*

Minds Eye Design
3.2M views

9:48

Driving An Actual Bipedal Mech Suit | Translogic 221

Autoblog
2.5M views

13:42

Meet the Accidental Genius

Great Big Story
13M views

15:35

Testing if Sharks Can Smell a Drop of Blood

Mark Rober
39M views

25:32

Faking a UFO Sighting 🛸 How hard is it? | Area 51👽

FliteTest
461K views

9:06

Dave Salmoni Scares Jimmy Kimmel with Wild Animals

Jimmy Kimmel Live
17M views

26:43

THE GIANT ROBOT DUEL

MegaBots Inc
8M views

5:46

Boston Dynamics Spot hands-on: new dog, new tricks

The Verge
226K views

11:29

The Mind-Controlled Bionic Arm With a Sense of Touch

Motherboard
3.1M views

10:30

Can You Slice an Arrow Mid-air With a Sword?

Corridor Crew
807K views

19:16

How long until robots rule the world?

Web Summit
984K views

9:37

We Trained Like Superheroes For 30 Days

BuzzFeed Multiplayer
32M views

2:42

Atlas, The Next Generation

BostonDynamics
34M views

58:52

Can Humans And Animals Form Strong Bonds Together?| Animal Odd Couples | Real Wild

Real Wild
8.6M views

17:50

VFX Artist + $20K Motion Capture Suit = Childhood Dream

Corridor Crew
1.9M views

6:21

Polar Bear vs Walrus colony | BBC Planet Earth | BBC Studios

BBC Studios
9.2M views

10:46

Inside Adam Savage's Cave: Awesome Robot Spider!

Adam Savage’s Tested
11M views

11:36

Meet the dazzling flying machines of the future | Raffaello D'Andrea

TED
5.4M views
Released under the AGPLv3 by Omar Roth.
BTC: 356DpZyMXu6rYd55Yqzjs29n79kGKWcYrY
BCH: qq4ptclkzej5eza6a50et5ggc58hxsq5aylqut2npk
Liberapay / Patreon
View JavaScript license information. / View privacy policy.
Current version: 0.19.1-347b153 master