More Parkour Atlas

2,377,268
77,362
1,058
Genre: Science & Technology
Family friendly? Yes
Wilson score: 0.9857
Rating: 4.946 / 5
Engagement: 3.3%
Shared September 24, 2019
Atlas uses its whole body -- legs, arms, torso -- to perform a sequence of dynamic maneuvers that form a gymnastic routine. We created the maneuvers using new techniques that streamline the development process. First, an optimization algorithm transforms high-level descriptions of each maneuver into dynamically-feasible reference motions. Then Atlas tracks the motions using a model predictive controller that smoothly blends from one maneuver to the next. Using this approach, we developed the routine significantly faster than previous Atlas routines, with a performance success rate of about 80%. For more information visit us at https://www.BostonDynamics.com.
11:09
Tesla Batteries in an Electric Skateboard!
11:40
20 CRAZY BIKES YOU WONT BELIEVE EXIST #3 *New Bikes You Must See!*
9:48
Driving An Actual Bipedal Mech Suit | Translogic 221
13:42
Meet the Accidental Genius
15:35
Testing if Sharks Can Smell a Drop of Blood
25:32
Faking a UFO Sighting 🛸 How hard is it? | Area 51👽
9:06
Dave Salmoni Scares Jimmy Kimmel with Wild Animals
26:43
THE GIANT ROBOT DUEL
5:46
Boston Dynamics Spot hands-on: new dog, new tricks
11:29
The Mind-Controlled Bionic Arm With a Sense of Touch
10:30
Can You Slice an Arrow Mid-air With a Sword?
19:16
How long until robots rule the world?
9:37
We Trained Like Superheroes For 30 Days
2:42
Atlas, The Next Generation
58:52
Can Humans And Animals Form Strong Bonds Together?| Animal Odd Couples | Real Wild
17:50
VFX Artist + $20K Motion Capture Suit = Childhood Dream
6:21
Polar Bear vs Walrus colony | BBC Planet Earth | BBC Studios
10:46
Inside Adam Savage's Cave: Awesome Robot Spider!
11:36
Meet the dazzling flying machines of the future | Raffaello D'Andrea