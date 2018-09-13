10,928,991
270,747
6,995
Genre: Entertainment
Family friendly? Yes
Wilson score: 0.9742
Rating: 4.8993 / 5
Engagement: 2.54%
Shared September 13, 2018
Our first ever house wide machine project - The Lemonade Machine. This complex chain reaction travels through the kitchen, kid's room, bathroom, office, parent's room, living room, patio & backyard using everyday objects to automatically pour lemonade for the entire team of builders. Enjoy.
BUILDERS
Sprice Machines ► https://bit.ly/2FaA8LS
Hevesh5 ► https://bit.ly/2CCy3e0
DrComplicated ► https://bit.ly/2O99Lda
DoodleChaos ► https://bit.ly/2NBHDCi
TheInvention11 ► https://bit.ly/2uqbmT5
5MadMovieMakers ► https://bit.ly/2QmqxH5
SmileyPeaceFun ► https://bit.ly/1JvxAGo
ABOUT
Sprice Machines is a chain reaction machine and domino art company. We design and build custom machines and domino projects for advertisements, TV & film, and live events. We work with creative agencies to design the perfect project to meet their client's advertising goals. Sprice Machines organizes a team of talented artists for each build. Business Inquiries ► steve.price@spricemachines.com
JOIN THE REACTION
Instagram ► http://www.instagram.com/spricemachines
Twitter ► http://www.twitter.com/spricemachines
Facebook ► http://www.facebook.com/spricemachines
Website ► http://www.spricemachines.com
BUILD YOUR OWN
Machine Materials ► https://amzn.to/2JDZgP7
Domino Supplies ► https://bit.ly/2GjGnz8
Domino Planner ► https://bit.ly/32G4UrI
CREDITS
Logo/Intro/Outro ► https://bit.ly/2JWbcuD
Music ► Peyruis - Swing
To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com
11:48
Custom Puzzle Box
10:11
The Amazing Marble Race - Season 2
8:58
Pool Party Machine
9:11
Top 10 Fascinating Attempts at Creating PERPETUAL MOTION Machine
21:31
How Its Made S25 Special Home Run Edition
5:16
Biggest 3D domino pyramid fail ever - 31*31 - 19000 dominos
4:13
The Lucky Yellow Marble
13:48
Cute Robots You Can BUY - Robots are Your Ultimate Life Hack
18:35
The Amazing Marble Race 4
19:42
Don't Explode Marble Race #3
5:18
7 Incredible 3D Printed Illusions
16:49
Marble Race: Marble League 2019 Qualifiers
10:01
7 Mind Blowing Riddles Only the Smartest People Can Solve
14:46
250,000 Dominoes - The Incredible Science Machine: GAME ON!
10:17
MOST AMAZING Chain Reaction Machine / Mechanism Videos - Domino Effect - Rube Goldberg
8:13
The Most AMAZING Lego Machines
7:13
128,000 Dominoes Falling into past a journey around the world 2 Guinness World Records) YouTub
3:56
Smash Subscribe Machine [100K Subscriber Special]
10:51
A Game You Can Always Win