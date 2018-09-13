Invidious
The Lemonade Machine

10,928,991

270,747

6,995

Genre: Entertainment

Family friendly? Yes

Wilson score: 0.9742

Rating: 4.8993 / 5

Engagement: 2.54%

Sprice Machines

Subscribe | 175K

Shared September 13, 2018

Our first ever house wide machine project - The Lemonade Machine. This complex chain reaction travels through the kitchen, kid's room, bathroom, office, parent's room, living room, patio & backyard using everyday objects to automatically pour lemonade for the entire team of builders. Enjoy.

BUILDERS
Sprice Machines ► https://bit.ly/2FaA8LS
Hevesh5 ► https://bit.ly/2CCy3e0
DrComplicated ► https://bit.ly/2O99Lda
DoodleChaos ► https://bit.ly/2NBHDCi
TheInvention11 ► https://bit.ly/2uqbmT5
5MadMovieMakers ► https://bit.ly/2QmqxH5
SmileyPeaceFun ► https://bit.ly/1JvxAGo

ABOUT
Sprice Machines is a chain reaction machine and domino art company. We design and build custom machines and domino projects for advertisements, TV & film, and live events. We work with creative agencies to design the perfect project to meet their client's advertising goals. Sprice Machines organizes a team of talented artists for each build. Business Inquiries ► steve.price@spricemachines.com

JOIN THE REACTION
Instagram ► http://www.instagram.com/spricemachines
Twitter ► http://www.twitter.com/spricemachines
Facebook ► http://www.facebook.com/spricemachines
Website ► http://www.spricemachines.com

BUILD YOUR OWN
Machine Materials ► https://amzn.to/2JDZgP7
Domino Supplies ► https://bit.ly/2GjGnz8
Domino Planner ► https://bit.ly/32G4UrI

CREDITS
Logo/Intro/Outro ► https://bit.ly/2JWbcuD
Music ► Peyruis - Swing

To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com

